Enjoy the Tacos and Tequila Festival featuring Milwaukee's best taco chefs, hand crafted margaritas and Lucha Libre Wrestling is coming to Milwaukee.
Events take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16th at Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin
Attendees will experience a chihuahua beauty pageant, an exotic car showcase, art installations, photo opportunities, salsa and queso competition, plus much more. Entertainment will be provided by hip hop legends NELLY, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, Twista, Mike Jones, Petey Pablo plus some surprises.
Learn more here.