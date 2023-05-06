Talk Derby to Me, Milwaukee ….
On Saturday, May 6, the hotel will be offering a lavish party experience, featuring additional bars, vendors, food, Mint Julep drink packages, 3 VIP areas w/table service, live entertainment, jumbo screens showing The Most Exciting 2 Minutes in Sports, AND MORE!
Southern specialty Mint Juleps in hand, guests are encouraged to dress in their Derby finest, compete in the “best hat” and “best bow tie” contests, enjoy an over-the-top outdoor event, visit the Champagne Bar, and cheer on your favorite horse!
The 149th Run for the Roses race starts promptly at 5:45 p.m., and will be marked by the traditional “Call to the Post.”
The event is free and open to the public but there are four unique ways to elevate your Derby experience in 2023.
1. A limited number of souvenir mugs with (3) Mint Juleps will be available for purchase at the door for a price of $45.
2. Three levels of VIP Table Packages available this year for Milwaukee’s most discerning guests. Email talkderbytome@theironhorsehotel.com to reserve.
Happy Derby, Milwaukee!
Sponsors:
Majic Productions, Milwaukee’s Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH
Presented by:
Maker’s Mark