This dining promotion will run Thursday, October 14th and Friday, October 15th. The Gateway to Milwaukee is sponsoring a $10.00 instant discount to each customer order during this two-day business promotion (this applies to dine-in, carry-out and curbside pickup
How can customers participate?
Customers should visit participating restaurants between Oct. 14 – 15 and mention The Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days to receive an instant discount on their purchase.
-- $10.00 off all orders totaling $20.00 or more
-- Maximum discount of $10.00 per transaction
-- Discount available for dine-in, carry-out and curbside pickup.
-- Quantities are limited
The 10 great restaurants participating in this year’s event include: Al Bazzar Restaurant, Altitude Restaurant, Chucho’s Red Taco, Final Approach, Gingerz Sportz Pub, In Plane View, Iron Grate BBQ, Jerseys Sports Pub & Grill, On the Clock, and Paradise Roastery.
Milwaukee’s airport region features some of the city’s most unique and diverse restaurants, each bringing their own culture and traditions to the Gateway to Milwaukee area. 2021 marks the second year The Gateway to Milwaukee will offer the public discounted dining to celebrate the Taste of the Gateway restaurant event. The goal continues to be the promotion and support of all our great local restaurants here on Milwaukee’s far south side, this format ensures a win-win for both businesses and customers.
“Last year’s dining deals event was a resounding success. The hope is that our restaurants, and the entire community, will once again reap the benefits of this dining promotion. We have a fantastic mix of cultures and restaurants in the airport area, and The Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days is a great way to get to know some of the best locally owned and operated restaurants in the community,” says Leif Otteson, Executive Director of The Gateway to Milwaukee.
For more details on the event, please visit our Facebook Event page where you will find discount information, a list of participating restaurants, and chances to win dining gift cards.
Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days event page: www.facebook.com/events/974721263372186
Price:
$10.00 instant discount to each customer order during this two-day business promotion