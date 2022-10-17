Its Taste of the Tides – A Celebration of Oysters at Harbor House! Join us October 17 through the 31, and taste the “merroir” of different varieties of East Coast and West Coast oysters.
Its Taste of the Tides – A Celebration of Oysters at Harbor House!
It’s the special time of the year when we shine the spotlight on these little gems of the sea. Join us October 17 through the 31, and taste the “merroir” of up to 16 different varieties of East Coast and West Coast oysters. Executive Michael Genre and his team have prepared several specially-created dishes highlighting these tasty delicacies. The specials below feature live, sustainably caught oysters that are caught daily and exclusively for Harbor House.
Make plans to join the team at Harbor House!