The newly renovated Courtyard of the Schauer Arts Center will be open on the second & fourth Thursday of each month from June through August. Courtyard and bar open 6:00-10:00 pm, live music 6:00-9:00 pm. Come and go anytime. Bring your friends and bring a lawn chair. A great new hangout to have a beverage, meet friends and enjoy it all outdoors. $5 suggested donation per person at the door.
Formed in June of 2000, The Acoustix came to be after Doug and Dave got tired of playing in other bands and wanted to do something more casual and intimate. Using acoustic guitar and congas, the band has found great success in the Milwaukee area. They cover anything form Neil Diamond to AC/DC and can entertain crowds of all ages.