The Afro-Cuban All Stars (ACAS) is a unique orchestra devoted to promoting the complete story of Cuban music. With each show the orchestra exposes Cuba’s rich musical history interpreting the most of its musical genres. Since their inception, many of the Afro-Cuban All Stars’ musicians have become international super stars, including the brilliant performers Orlando “Cachaito” Lopez, Ibrahim Ferrer, Guillermo Gonzalez “Rubalcaba”, and Manuel “El Guajiro” Mirabal.
With the Afro-Cuban All Stars, Juan de Marcos has developed much more than a musical group, he created an institution. With this formula Juan stretches his creative wings fusing contemporary, traditional and in essence, the future styles of Cuban music. He fluidly adjusts the orchestra’s line-up of musicians to best reflect the various styles from the past eras featured in their performances. The current line-up of ACAS consists of the finest Cuban musicians, all alumni of Cuba’s greatest bands.
The Afro Cuban All Stars is a band constantly telling the story of Cuban music to the rest of the world.