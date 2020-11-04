The Racine Art Museum Store invites artists and craftspeople of all ages to participate in the museum's competition for handmade holiday decorations, The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers. This stylish show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes, and decorated trees demonstrates the endless creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.
Create work in up to two of the following categories:
• Handmade Ornament—no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches
• Decorated Tree—no larger than 12 high x 5 x 5 inches
• Gift Wrapped Box—no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches, including all wrappings
Work must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at the Racine Art
Museum by 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 14. Masks are required for in-person drop-off at RAM.