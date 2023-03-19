On a dreary, rainy day, Sally and her brother are bored at home with nothing to do until a cat with a tall red-and-white hat appears. Playful, mischievous and filled with the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, the Cat in the Hat makes playing indoors a wacky adventure. That is until Thing One and Thing Two appear and start to cause a mess. Is it all fun and games or will the kids have to take control before their mom comes home?
Show Dates and Times:
Friday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.
Presented by Upstart Theatre and sponsored by SC Johnson, A Family Company, Packy, our elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Just over an hour in length, these shows are a great way to make new memories and introduce children to theatre.
Tickets are just $7 each for children and adults. Seating is general admission and shows are recommended for ages 4 and above.
Join us by getting your tickets from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit https://racinetheatre.org/production/the-cat-in-the-hat/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to showtime.