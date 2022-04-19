Chef_event04192022

Join us on April 20 at The Bartolotta Group’s Downtown Kitchen for an evening of delicious dishes by some of Milwaukee’s most innovative and noteworthy chefs.

Chefs included are:

Justin Aprahamian from Sanford

Zak Baker from Ca’lucchenzo.

Read more about the lineup of chefs in the upcoming March issue of Milwaukee Magazine – then hear from them in person during a panel discussion at the event.

PLUS: LIVE entertainment and handcrafted Cocktails

This event is presented by The Bartolotta Restaurants, Old Dominick Distillery, and Milwaukee Magazine.

https://www.milwaukeemag.com/chefevent-2/

 

