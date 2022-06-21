All-day professional bike race through the Brady Street neighborhood
Join us for the first annual Great Brady Street Bike Race in coordination with Tour of America’s Dairyland! During this exciting 1-day event the Brady Street neighborhood will be transformed into a professional bike race course. Bike racers of all ages and from around the world will compete for prizes while attendees cheer them on. There will be a neighborhood kids bike race and the first ever Tarbender 200 race, featuring Brady Street bars and restaurants. This family-friendly event will benefit ADHD America, whose team will be racing on behalf of the Brady Street BID.