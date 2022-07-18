Come take a boat tour and catch some fresh Salmon on Milwaukee’s top fishing charter. Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters. Our company is 5 star rated and catches the bigeest and most fish each trip
Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters has 3 boats, a 31’ Tiara, 29’ Tiara, and a center counsel offering the most exciting adventures for Salmon on Lake Michigan, Wisconsin. Fishing out of Milwaukee, Port Washington, and Sturgeon Bay aboard a custom tournament boat, your arms will be tired and poles will be bending in just a quarter of an hour.
You will go out aboard the Offshore414, a 23’ Dorado, which will get you to the grounds in no time. This beauty comes powered by a 200 HP Suzuki four stroke engine and is well-prepared for the current bite. Perfect for accommodating up to 6 anglers, the boat is fully rigged with the latest navigational electronics and safety equipment. There is a wireless trolling motor for a quiet ride, an ice-box for the catch, and a livewell loaded with bait. Top-notch downriggers are also fitted for a professional trolling experience.
But trolling is not the only technique you will be using on your Lake Michigan fishing charter. Captain Mark and Captain Nick use bottom fishing, as well as light and heavy tackle. When fishing aboard the Offshore414, an outstanding catch is guaranteed.
As soon as the crew yells “Fish on!” and the captain hands you the rod, the fight begins. You will be going for a mighty Great Lake Michigan Salmon, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, tasty Coho, and the high-jumping Rainbow Trout.
The packages start from a 3-hour package to a 2 days special trip for the most die-hard anglers. You will be provided with quality gear, tackle, lures, and bait. When you return to the shore, your catch will be cleaned and ready to go home and jump straight into the frying pan. If you want to bring snacks, there is a cooler on board to keep them fresh. You will need to purchase a license prior to the trip and bring appropriate clothes.