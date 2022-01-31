Monday, January 31 at 8PM
Tuesday, February 1 at 8PM
Wednesday, February 2 at 8PM
For accomplished South African songstress Belinda Davids, her role in The Greatest Love of All is a serendipitous culmination to a life-long connection with her Pop idol.
Growing up as a young ‘coloured’ girl in South Africa in the turbulent ‘80s, dreaming not only of a singing career, but of respect and dignity as an artist, a woman and a human; Whitney Houston was a symbol of hope to Belinda.
Their similar musical backgrounds—both exposed largely to R&B and gospel as children and both taught to sing in the church—meant Belinda was innately drawn to Houston’s musical style. From the earliest seeds of Belinda’s career, when she began singing professionally at age 14, Houston’s influence was omnipresent. “I think I’ve sung at least one Houston track in almost every live show I’ve ever performed,” says Belinda.
In her young adulthood, Belinda’s extraordinary untrained voice allowed her to carve out a successful career as a RiSA chart-topping solo artist in her home country of South Africa and as a session vocalist in the US for such artists as The Temptations, Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, Monica and Johnny Gill.
But, in 2013, fate knocked and what had once been a challenge for her, was now to be a blessing—Belinda beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls to become the Principal Vocalist and marquee star of Showtime Australia’s newest stage production The Greatest Love of All, a celebratory concert in tribute to Whitney Houston.
Belinda felt destined, saying “I’ve essentially prepared my whole life for this show and I feel privileged to be able to honour Whitney in such a way.”
Now after six years touring almost exclusively with The Greatest Love of All and building it into an international hit, Belinda counts appearances on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo and BBC TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing among her career highlights, along with working with the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, performing at London’s iconic Hammersmith Apollo theatre and gaining viral views of some of her performance videos (over 12 million views and counting).
*The Greatest Love of All is not affiliated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.