Blues_Festival_05202023

Get ready to experience the unique sounds of the Wisconsin Blues at the HomeGrown Blues Festival. You’ll hear some of the area’s best blues musicians, sample delicious food and drink, and enjoy a day filled with music and entertainment.

10 bands on two stages, indoor and outdoor at Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Rain or shine!

The Lineup:

Candy Cigarette

Andy Gelles Band

The Stephen Hull Experience

The Incorruptibles

The Pierre Lee Band

Maple Road Blues Band

Mojo Road

Slim & Turner

Slow Train featuring Sue Dabaco

The Toothpickers

HomeGrown Blues Festival All Star Jam Session

https://hometown.foundation/homegrown-blues-festival/

Recommended for you