Get ready to experience the unique sounds of the Wisconsin Blues at the HomeGrown Blues Festival. You’ll hear some of the area’s best blues musicians, sample delicious food and drink, and enjoy a day filled with music and entertainment.
10 bands on two stages, indoor and outdoor at Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Rain or shine!
The Lineup:
Candy Cigarette
Andy Gelles Band
The Stephen Hull Experience
The Incorruptibles
The Pierre Lee Band
Maple Road Blues Band
Mojo Road
Slim & Turner
Slow Train featuring Sue Dabaco
The Toothpickers
HomeGrown Blues Festival All Star Jam Session