Join us May 20th – June 12th at Skylight Music Theatre as we perform The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Milwaukee for the first time!
By Dennis DeYoung
Directed by Michael Unger
Featuring international opera and pop singer Ben Gulley as Quasimodo
Adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo
Milwaukee Premiere
Like no Hunchback you’ve seen before, this epic and romantic tale of love, lust and obsession is penned by Dennis DeYoung, lead singer/songwriter of the legendary rock band Styx. Its soaring pop score explores the beauty, hypocrisy, and tragedy of Hugo’s epic masterpiece with monumental power and scope.
*Recommended for ages 12 and up.
https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/upcoming-shows-events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame/