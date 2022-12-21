Produced by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and presented by Paquin Entertainment Group and Wisconsin Center District, Immersive Nutcracker is an experiential retelling of a young girl’s magical Christmas Eve journey, all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor.
Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful, 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over one million frames of video curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale. The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.
Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday themed dreamscape.
“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” says Lighthouse Immersive Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”
Five fantasy-filled worlds await audiences in The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, lovingly designed by Storywall Entertainment’s creative and technical teams. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the brilliant animations with young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan playing young Marie and her brother Fritz.
https://wisconsincenter.com/events/the-immersive-nutcracker-a-winter-miracle-presented-by-we-energies-foundation/