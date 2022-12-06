In a small midwestern town, amateur theater director Jules and her experimental community theater troupe face their biggest and most ambitious challenge yet – staging the Christmas pageant at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church. As their adventurous vision for the greatest story ever told hilariously evolves to include Shakespearian comedy and even foul-mouthed puppets, Jules – with a gentle nudge by Father Juan – is left to consider the purpose of her art and the true meaning of the holiday season. Modern cynicism meets emotional tenderness in this hilarious and heartfelt World Premiere by award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann (“One House Over”).
https://milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/the-nativity-variations/