The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert-style show about two young boys from Queens who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time.
Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting, and a full live band, the immersive show chronicles the amazing journey shared by folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ’60s, culminating with their dramatic split in 1970.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs poignantly captured the times. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
Featuring all the hits such as ‘Mrs. Robinson,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ ‘Homeward Bound,’ ‘Scarborough Fair,’ ‘The Boxer,’ ‘The Sound of Silence,’ and many more, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert not to be missed.