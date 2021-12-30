New Year's Eve is meant to be celebrated in style. Create an unforgettable celebration with our exceptional New Year's Eve package. We've included all the extra touches for a memorable, fun-filled experience, from the moment you arrive until your farewell departure. Delight in customized in-room amenities and treats. This one-of-a-kind experience includes: A one (1) night stay with six (6) guest rooms Complimentary 2:00 pm late check-out A table for 12 in Giggly with a round of pre-dinner drinks A chef-curated private dining experience in The Dark Room for 12 guests A reserved private area for live music and cocktails in the Bar post-dinner with two bottles of champagne Only one package is available. To book this remarkable experience, please contact Brady Pankow at BradyPankow@SaintKateArts.com BradyPankow@SaintKateArts.com . Package price: $8,000 (includes tax & gratuity) Full pre-payment is required. 30-day cancellation notice is required, or full amount is charged. Looking for the perfect brunch for New Year's Day? Upgrade your experience and join us for Giggly's champagne brunch, featuring an assortment of the finest salads, starters, and entrees along with a champagne and bloody mary bar.