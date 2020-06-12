The Waukesha Farmers' Market is an open-air, producer-only public market that operates every Saturday from the first week in May through the last week in October. the market runs from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, rain or shine.
The Waukesha Farmers' Market is held in Historic Downtown Waukesha and takes place along the West side of Fox River at the corner of St. Paul and Madison.
After nearly 18 seasons of operation, the Waukesha Farmers' Market is a thriving asset to our community and the vendors that make it all possible. The market has not only become a place where local residents can purchase affordable Wisconsin grown products but a meeting place and popular Saturday morning ritual for hundreds of people from all over Southeastern Wisconsin.