We’re off to see the Wizard! Over ten generations have grown up loving this classic tale of an enchanted land – first as a beloved children’s book, then as an iconic Hollywood film. Now The Fireside is bringing you an exciting stage adaptation of this legendary musical. It’s all there – good witches, wicked witches, munchkins, a cowardly lion in search of courage, a tin man in search of a heart, a scarecrow in search of a brain, and a young girl from Kansas in search of home. It’s a show for the entire family filled with eye-popping costumes, rib-tickling humor, breath-taking adventure, and an immortal musical score including one of the greatest hit songs in musical history – “Over the Rainbow.” So this summer, just follow the yellow brick road to The Fireside.
