Center Stage-Virtual Version: Thieves of Hearts Live from their Living Room! Thieves of Hearts is a husband and wife duo (Chrissy and Mike Clobes) from Milwaukee, Wi. With a diverse musical background they plot to steal your heart with a story of love and passion through music. Just as love comes in many forms so does their music. Enjoy! During this time of disconnect, the arts are more important than they have ever been and the CCC has continued live music with the "Center Stage-Virtual Version" series on Thursdays at 7:00 pm on Facebook Live. This virtual series of Living Room concerts showcase local musicians that all donated their time to help the CCC raise funds through donations. Your donation in any amount is greatly appreciated by the CCC because it allows us to continue bringing quality programming in art, music, and history to Southeastern Wisconsin. https://www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org/donate Thank you!