Tom Jones: Here We Stand is a mid-career retrospective of one of the nation’s leading indigenous artists.
Jones, an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and professor of photography at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has dedicated decades to exploring contemporary indigenous identity and the enduring effects of historical injustice. The exhibition will feature selections from more than a dozen bodies of work that Jones has created since the 1990s, culminating in new, never-before-seen works.
Opening Party: Saturday, July 23 | 2:00-4:00