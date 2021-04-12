It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.
Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams... and a soulless marriage.
With a small, powerhouse multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.
Members of the community may attend in-person or via livestream.
Sales for in-person seating will be general admission and are sold in groups of 1-4. Ticketing will close 24 hours before each performance and seats will be assigned by our ticketing staff. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.
Livestream sales will close two hours prior to each performance.
Tickets are $10 each - regardless of viewing method and can be purchased at https://www.tosaeasttheatre.org/tickets.html.
