The second-annual Tosa Restaurant Week runs March 23 – April 1, 2023. Devour mouth-watering, specially priced offerings at your favorite small, local restaurants and breweries throughout Wauwatosa during this epic 10-day event.
From casual bites to fine fare, dine boldly as you discover the tastes of Tosa during our Restaurant Week. With offers ranging from BOGO Old Fashioneds, specially priced three-course dinners, limited-time TRW creations, and complimentary cheese curds, you are sure to find something to satisfy your cravings. Stop into dozens of participating local businesses–including some of our newest restaurants and breweries–to experience Wauwatosa to the fullest during this can’t-miss event.