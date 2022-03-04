tosa_restaurant_week030422

Join Wauwatosa for a 10-day-long event celebrating all the flavors our magical city has to offer.

The magic of Tosa goes beyond what you can see—it’s about what you can taste. From lesser known eateries and long-beloved local diners to the latest buzz-worthy restaurants. Choose from specially crafted menu offerings that include: a $10 breakfast, $15 three-course lunch, $25 or $35 three-course dinner, or an $8 Tosa tidbit. 

2022 Restaurant Participants:

FreshFin Poke’

Ally’s Powerhouse Cafe

Cuppa Tosa

Midtown Grill

Ono Kine Grindz

Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe

The Ruby Tap

Good City Brewing

Eldr+Rime

The Village Cheese Shop

IL MITO Trattoria e Enoteca

https://tosarestaurantweek.com/

