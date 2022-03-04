Join Wauwatosa for a 10-day-long event celebrating all the flavors our magical city has to offer.
The magic of Tosa goes beyond what you can see—it’s about what you can taste. From lesser known eateries and long-beloved local diners to the latest buzz-worthy restaurants. Choose from specially crafted menu offerings that include: a $10 breakfast, $15 three-course lunch, $25 or $35 three-course dinner, or an $8 Tosa tidbit.
2022 Restaurant Participants:
FreshFin Poke’
Ally’s Powerhouse Cafe
Cuppa Tosa
Midtown Grill
Ono Kine Grindz
Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe
The Ruby Tap
Good City Brewing
Eldr+Rime
The Village Cheese Shop
IL MITO Trattoria e Enoteca