Join your neighbors for fantastic evenings of live music under the stars! Located at the Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion on the corner of 68th and State Street in Wauwatosa.
Tosa Tonight offers a diverse lineup of quality entertainment and features food and beverages from some of the area’s most popular restaurants and businesses. Concerts are free of charge and take place starting at 6pm on most Wednesdays throughout the summer, plus the 4th of July. Health and safety guidelines are in place for the 2022 season – please click here for the most up-to-date information.
2022 SEASON DATES
June 22nd — Them Coulee Boys with guests Listening Party
June 29th — Phillip-Michael Scales with guests Barbara Stephan Band
July 4th — 52nd Street with guest Sarah Day (followed by fireworks)
July 13th — Ben Mulwana Band with guests Tae & The Neighborly
July 20th — Jonny Lyons & The Pride with guest Alyssia Dominguez
July 27th — Kat and the Hurricane with guests Louie & The Flashbombs
August 3rd — Porky’s Groove Machine with guests Holy Pinto
August 10th — Andrew Leahey & the Homestead with guests Nick Anderson & The Skinny Lovers
August 17th — The Drowsy Lads with guests Boxing Banjo (Irish Fest Preview)