Public street fest featuring live music, food, vendors and more in the Village of Wauwatosa.
TosaFest, a long-running street fest featuring live music, food and more, is returning to the heart of the Village of Wauwatosa. The all-new, re-vamped TosaFest will feature live music on 3 stages, 3 beer gardens, the TosaFest Food Court, a Wauwatosa Vendor Market, Joe’s Walk Run and Roll on Saturday morning, a KidFest area, “FoodieFest Experiences” such as a “Meet the Maker” cheese tasting and much more.
This year’s event will be held on State Street between Harmonee and Wauwatosa Avenues, and along Underwood and Harwood Avenues.