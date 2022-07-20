Experience the city by foot as we focus on Milwaukee history and architecture with beer history mixed in along the way.
The tour starts at the wonderful Brewhouse Inn & Suites in the historic Pabst brewery complex where we view the 6 majestic Pabst brew kettles. We continue through the Pabst complex with a walk to the Deer Deer District, the city’s marquee entertainment venue that is home to the Milwaukee Bucks. We then explore the historic Old World Third St District & River Walk as we learn about old Kilbourntown & Juneautown in downtown Milwaukee. The varied architecture, both past & present, will be highlighted. We then end at the city’s newest food hall, 3rd St. Market Hall. Tour also includes: Wisconsin lingo, artifacts “show & tell,” & engaging stories & fun facts throughout.