Trainfest is Good Old-Fashioned Family Fun
Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of miniature railroading at the Trainfest! The train show is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious. The show features hundreds of booths of train manufacturers, train retailers, as well as huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, free seminars and educational opportunities, and much more.
Visiting the Trainfest
There’s plenty at Trainfest to see and do. You’ll see the best that the model railroad hobby has to offer: beautifully designed and built model train layouts in operation, scale models of trains, cars and buildings, and new products. There are free workshops and seminars where you can learn things like how to build a model railroad of your own, how to use digital command control, or how to make your trains and layout look ultra-realistic. Trainfest is designed to promote model trains to even the youngest enthusiast.
Hotel Information for Exhibitors or Attendees
While the deadline has pasted to use any of the special rates that were available. There are many hotels in the area that still have rooms. You can use Priceline.com, Hotels.com or any of the many other hotel website to find hotels rooms at a reasonable price. The Hampton Inn & Suites is walking distance to the show and still has some rooms available as of 11/6/2022.