Trick-or-treating a go for Cedarburg, Thiensville

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Trick-or-treating is on for at least two communities in Ozaukee County.
Thiensville and Cedarburg will both allow the tradition, but not without adding some precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is still persisting.
Thiensville Village President Van Mobley urged young people to have a good time, “but be responsible when you are doing it.” He also urged trick-or-treaters to not bother homes that don’t have a porch light on.
“Beggar’s Night,” as it is called in Thiensville, will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Cedarburg City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said that they will continue to monitor cases between now and the end of October.
“If we see a large increase in cases within Cedarburg, we will re-evaluate,” Hilvo said.
Trick-or-treating is planned for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Town of Cedarburg hasn’t decided yet whether to join the city in allowing it.
Town Administrator Eric Ryer said the town chairman requested that Ryer put it on the Town Board’s Oct. 7 agenda for discussion.
The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is not issuing any guidelines, but rather waiting for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which WOPHD Director Kirsten Johnson said has guidance over that. She said the guidelines could come by the end of the week.
In other communities around the county, the Port Washington Common Council took up the issue Tuesday night, but opted to hear from public health officials before making a decision. It will likely make a decision at its Oct. 6 meeting.
The Fredonia Village Board has discussed the idea and agreed that they thought the village should continue as normal, but has not taken a formal vote on it, Trustee Joshua Haas said.
The town and village of Grafton, the city of Mequon and the village of Saukville have still not made a decision.