The Carden International Circus is proud to announce the Tripoli Shrine Circus is returning to the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for eight spectacular performances Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. For over 60 years, the Carden family has brought hundreds of thousands of audience members the thrill that only a real three-ring circus can deliver. The Shrine Circus overflows with talent from across the globe including Africa, Mongolia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and of course, the U.S.A. These Acrobats, Aerialists, Dare-Devils, Clowns, and more are real-life masters of gravity, purveyors of jaw-dropping stunts, creators of belly-jiggling hijinks, and maestros of airborne artistry. Tickets are on sale NOW!
The Shrine Circus melting pot of performers is led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. This all-new production includes presentations of jump roping break dancers, hair-hanging aerialists, foot juggling feats, and 9 contortionists bending and twisting in extreme ways plus more daring and jaw-dropping extremes. The Carden herd of Asian elephants, always a fan-favorite, adorn the center ring demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength guided by animal trainer and presenter, Florin Moraru. This and so much more awaits Milwaukee families.
Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, interactive fun, and so much more!