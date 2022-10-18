Join MobCraft Beer for trivia in the taproom every Tuesday at 7pm (505 S 5th Street). It’s $1/player to join the fun and receive BOGO on your first pint.
Six rounds, including two wager categories and a picture round!
Plus, the new rapid LIGHTNING round, where teams have just two minutes to come up with 10 answers, will now feature!
The quiz starts at 7pm and runs for no more than 2 hours.
The quiz is $1 per player (a tip for your host)!
SPECIALS
BOGO on your first pint!
PRIZES
1st place: $30 gift card
2nd place: $20 gift card
Best Team Name: $10 gift card