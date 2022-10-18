Trivia_10182022

Join MobCraft Beer for trivia in the taproom every Tuesday at 7pm (505 S 5th Street). It’s $1/player to join the fun and receive BOGO on your first pint.

Six rounds, including two wager categories and a picture round!

Plus, the new rapid LIGHTNING round, where teams have just two minutes to come up with 10 answers, will now feature!

The quiz starts at 7pm and runs for no more than 2 hours.

The quiz is $1 per player (a tip for your host)!

———–

SPECIALS

BOGO on your first pint!

———–

PRIZES

1st place: $30 gift card

2nd place: $20 gift card

Best Team Name: $10 gift card

