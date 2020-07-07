Get your tickets for "Tunes on the Terrace" a weekly concert series complete with social distance seating, an outdoor bar, and outdoor restroom facilities at 7 p.m., in its parking lot at W62 N546 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg. The concerts offer a selection of music suitable for adults or families with children. Ticket Pricing for a designated space that fits up to 6 people is $60 General Public or $40 for Members. The CCC has thought about everyone and is offering the option of a $10 Live stream via Zoom for folks that aren’t quite ready to gather in public just yet but still want to enjoy the party. For everyone's safety, we have allocated the entire space of our huge parking lot and we are only selling 30 spaces for all of the shows to ensure social distancing!
https://www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org/tunes-on-the-terrace