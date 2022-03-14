Join us this spring – at Milwaukee Public Museum – and experience a whole new family tree!
T. rex may be the crowd favorite, but tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes from all over the globe, with a history going back more than 100 million years! New tyrannosaur discoveries are changing and challenging our understanding of the evolution of these iconic dinosaurs. Explore the tyrannosaur family tree during this special exhibition.
Ages 14+: $24
Seniors 65+: $20
Youth Ages 4-13: $18
Children 3 and Younger: Free
cost includes admission to Milwaukee Public Museum