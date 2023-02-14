Welcome to a world where the impossible is possible. For nearly two decades, Chad & Jeff Orr, have been continually leaving audiences stunned and with smiles on their faces. Witness as the real life siblings incredibly transmit YOUR randomly suggested thoughts from one Brother to the other.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the Brothers eventually made their way to the West Coast and began performing for large crowds on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Word spread quickly about them, and shortly after, they were performing on stage with world famous comedians at some of the largest comedy clubs in Hollywood such as The Comedy Store, Icehouse, The Improv, and The Jon Lovitz Comedy Club in the Universal Studios Citywalk.
Since then, they have performed on television and radio along with every type of venue you can imagine from large festivals, to VIP Suites at National Conventions, and also the headlining entertainment for The Milwaukee Bucks 50th Anniversary celebration. Now it’s your chance to come witness The Brothers and see why the celebrity judges on America’s Got Talent gave them a YES!!
Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. During this time, enjoy a tour of the historical mansion, hear about the ghosts that continue to haunt the rooms today, and learn about the underground tunnels that were once used by Al Capone’s gangsters.
FREE PARKING
To Reserve a Room at the Brumder Mansion:
Call (414) 342-9767 or
Text (702) 808-2242