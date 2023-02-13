Pabst_Ceremonies_02132023

Celebrate love at the Pabst Mansion! This Valentine’s Day, the Pabst Mansion wants to take the stress out of planning for those ready to tie the knot! On February 14th a simple, intimate and elegant wedding ceremony can be booked through the Pabst Mansion. Packages include a one-hour use of the beautiful historic home for up to fifteen people, a ceremony performed by a Milwaukee County judge officiant, a champagne toast, and free parking.

Packages may be booked online, advance purchase required. Couples must obtain a marriage license prior to arrival at the Pabst Mansion for their ceremony. For information about obtaining a marriage license, see https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/County-Clerk/Marriage-License.

For more information, please contact Krisenda Henderson at krisenda@pabstmansion.com or 414.931.0808.

https://pabst-mansion.square.site/product/valentine-s-day-ceremonies/703?cp=true&amp;sa=true&amp;sbp=false&amp;q=false

