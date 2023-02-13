Celebrate love at the Pabst Mansion! This Valentine’s Day, the Pabst Mansion wants to take the stress out of planning for those ready to tie the knot! On February 14th a simple, intimate and elegant wedding ceremony can be booked through the Pabst Mansion. Packages include a one-hour use of the beautiful historic home for up to fifteen people, a ceremony performed by a Milwaukee County judge officiant, a champagne toast, and free parking.
Packages may be booked online, advance purchase required. Couples must obtain a marriage license prior to arrival at the Pabst Mansion for their ceremony. For information about obtaining a marriage license, see https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/County-Clerk/Marriage-License.
For more information, please contact Krisenda Henderson at krisenda@pabstmansion.com or 414.931.0808.
https://pabst-mansion.square.site/product/valentine-s-day-ceremonies/703?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false