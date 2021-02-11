Escape to Lake Lawn Resort this Valentine’s Day Weekend, February 12-14, 2021. Take advantage of our Sweetheart Escape Overnight Package or visit us for Sweetheart Dinner and/or N.E.W Piano Guys Show.
VALENTINE’S DAY SWEETHEART ESCAPE
Our package includes one-night accommodations in our spacious guest room, a bottle of champagne with a half dozen chocolate covered strawberries delivered to your room, and Dinner for 2 in the Frontier restaurant along with a complimentary glass of champagne each. To cap the evening off, we have included 2 tickets to the Dueling Pianos entertainment by The N.E.W. Piano Guys.
Book here: https://www.lakelawnresort.com/packages/valentines-sweetheart-escape/
VALENTINE’S SWEETHEART DINNER (Dinner only)
Enjoy a romantic dinner in our legendary Frontier Restaurant. Chef John Billings has created a very special menu. The romantic Valentine’s Dinner will be available:
Friday, February 12th from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sunday, February 14th from 5:00pm - 10:00pm
Please call the Frontier Restaurant at 262-725-9155 to reserve your table.
N.E.W PIANO GUYS - DUELING PIANOS AT LAKE LAWN RESORT (Show only)
N.E.W Piano Guys are returning to Lake Lawn Resort! Wisconsin’s premier dueling piano entertainers will perform two high energy three hour shows over the Valentine's Day weekend.
Friday, February 12th at 8pm
Doors open at 7:30pm
Seating: General Admission
Ticket Price: $20
Saturday, February 13th at 8pm
Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-dueling-piano-guys-valentine-show-tickets-135567045683
Price: depends on options selected