Come join the Waukesha West Music Department at the third annual Spring Vendor Fair!
On Saturday, May 13th, the Waukesha West High School parking lot will be filled with vendors selling arts and crafts, home decor, soaps, plants, food, and more. It's an event that's fun for the whole family! We have various hands-on activities for kids and food trucks available. With Mother’s Day the next day, this is a perfect opportunity to purchase gifts or treat your mom.
Live music performances will be provided by Waukesha West music students.
Learn more here.