The Village of Greendale is giving its residents a safe way to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday this year by providing fireworks from an undisclosed location. In an effort to maintain social distancing Greendale will not be announcing the launch location until approximately one hour prior to the show, (Show begins at dusk, Announcement at 8:30 PM) on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Residents are encouraged to stay home and enjoy the show, or if necessary park legally to view them from a closer location while maintaining social distancing. The launch site will be closed to the public and no onsite parking is available.