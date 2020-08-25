Feeling lucky? Join the Racine Zoo for a virtual bingo night! PRIZES for winners! Remember, playing online means you can live anywhere and still participate! WHERE: Zoom virtual event (link will be emailed to you) COST: $2 per card OR 3 cards for $5 More cards = greater chance to WIN! On average, each round of bingo will last 10 minutes. Each card can only be used for one round. Each round requires a new card. *Must register no later than 11AM day of event Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Virtual Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/racine-zoo/virtual-bingo-night/336744447710787/