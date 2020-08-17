Lockjaw Featuring Milwaukee Jazz Dignitaries Manty Ellis, Jamie Breiwick, Luis Diaz and Toty Ramos
Lockjaw, a name which is partially attributed to legendary saxophonist Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, is a trio that is rooted in the jazz tradition, but often dips its toe into a pool of a variety of genres, particularly where pop culture is concerned. Lockjaw’s core instrumentation of drums, bass, and saxophone is designed to feature a rotation of guest chordal instrumentalists. For this presentation, Jason Goldsmith (saxes), John Simons (bass) and Jeno Somlai (drums) are joined by dynamic pianist Scott Currier. All four players are known as educators, performers, leaders, and sidemen across the spectrum of musical styles. Their versatility allows them to explore new combinations of sound, while maintaining the integrity of its jazz ideology.