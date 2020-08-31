Throughout September, take a live, virtual tour of the September night sky with Planetarium Director Bob Bonadurer! In this 45-minute program, explore the upcoming Harvest Moon, Jupiter and Saturn's conjunction, the close approach of Mars, and many other spectacular sights as you journey from sunset to sunrise. Cosmic sky requests are welcome when you make your reservation!
Cost and Tickets
$10 per household; members FREE
An email with a Youtube livestream link will be sent one day before your show.
http://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/theater-planetarium/planetarium-home/virtual-wisconsin-stargazing