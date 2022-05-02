VISIT Milwaukee celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and is marking the occasion with an epic celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.
Spanning Sunday, May 1 through Saturday, May 7, each day will showcase the impact of travel and tourism on Milwaukee with a different theme.
May 1: Tourism Matters Day
VISIT Milwaukee will start the festivities with a series of social media posts demonstrating tourism’s importance to the Greater Milwaukee area. The visitors bureau will also launch its Ultimate City of Festivals Giveaway on Instagram.
May 2: Hospitality Career Day
A press conference at 3rd Street Market Hall officially kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week with state and city officials as well as hospitality industry members giving remarks about their careers in hospitality. After the press conference, VISIT Milwaukee will host students from a local high school for hospitality career job-shadowing.
May 3: Sports Milwaukee Day
The impact of sports on the area’s local economy will be articulated in social media posts featuring the visitor bureau’s new sports division, Sports Milwaukee. Later that evening, VISIT Milwaukee will have a special presence at American Family Field before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.
May 4: Local Flavor Day
VISIT Milwaukee’s social channels will spotlight Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse dining. The bureau will also announce a new Milwaukee deals pass dedicated to one of the city’s most iconic foods.
May 5: Meetings, Conventions, and Events Day
Learn about the impact of meetings, conventions, and events to our local economy through VISIT Milwaukee’s social media channels. Then head to the Wisconsin Center for a view of the convention center expansion meeting and how we grow the demand for Milwaukee meetings, conventions, and events.
May 6: Fresh Coast Day
Milwaukee’s reputation as the Freshwater Capital of the World is on display on VISIT Milwaukee’s social channels this day. Additionally, VISIT Milwaukee will welcome the first cruise ship of the 2022 season to the city with partners from across the city.
May 7: City of Festivals Day
Milwaukee’s festivals take over VISIT Milwaukee’s popular social media accounts with engaging content. Finally, the winners of the Ultimate City of Festivals Giveaway will be announced and spotlighted on Instagram.
*Stay tuned for more information via media alerts during National Travel and Tourism Week.
