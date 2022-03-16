Drink Wisconsinbly is proud to present Wag Wednesdays, taking place at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, Wed. March 16, 2022, and featuring local vendors OllyDog Threads, Auntie Jennie’s Barkery and Riley’s Good Dogs Food Truck
Wag Wednesday is a new monthly event held inside (and outside weather depending) to encourage dog owners and lovers to visit the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub with their furry friends. This month we will be featuring local pet accessory-maker (Ollydog Threads) and local barkery (Auntie Jennie’s Barkery). Riley’s Good Dogs, a Wisconsin-owned food truck, will also be onsite offering Milwaukee’s tastiest hot dogs. The Pub will offer unlimited water on tap for all dogs and a few dog-themed human cocktail specials.
The Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is also proud to partner with MKE Dog Park as the non-profit which will be receiving 10% of the event’s proceeds after each Wag Wednesday—donated through our Wisconsinbly Cares™ program.
Wisconsinbly Cares™ is a new program committed to making the great state of Wisconsin even greater. We care about our community and giving back to the great state we live in.