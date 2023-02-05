Join us in the Walkers Point neighborhood of Milwaukee to shop 55 makers with a drink in hand!
Find vendors at all of the following locations –
Indeed Brewing Co – 530 S 2nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53204
Broken Bat Brewing Co – 135 E Pittsburgh Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
MobCraft Beer – 505 S 5th St. Milwaukee, WI 53204
Great Lakes Distillery – 616 W Virginia St. Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Laughing Tap – 706 S 5th St. Milwaukee, WI 53204
Products will be a wide variety of handmade goods such as jewelry, knit goods, home decor, metal working, prints, soap, paintings, candles, etc.
No MLM or direct sales will be present.
This event is FREE to attend! You only pay for the items you wish to purchase and the drinks you want to consume.
This is a family friendly event, however please note alcohol will be present due to the nature of the venues.
If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly.