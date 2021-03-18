Explore Warhol and the Portfolio of Fame: The Photography of Doug Edmunds at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. The exhibition runs through May 2nd.
Forty years ago, fresh from a successful exhibition of portraits at the Madison Art Center, Doug Edmunds determined to embark on a “National Portrait Series.” Seeking introductions from everyone he knew, he spent six years traveling from coast to coast to photograph “people of influence, notoriety and accomplishments.”
Mark your calendar for an artist talk with Doug Edmunds on Thursday, March 25th.
Learn more here.