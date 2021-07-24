The Washington County Fair is the single largest event in the county. Early Bird ticket prices, free parking and carnival specials make this an affordable outing for the entire family. You can spend the entire day walking our 133 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, enjoy exhibits from the local 4-H youth, sample food from a myriad of vendors or take a ride on the ever popular Ferris wheel. We also feature three nights of national recording artist entertainment which can be viewed from our natural amphitheater with a general admission fair ticket. Reserved seating is also available through our website. Pick a day, maybe two and start planning for the annual Washington County Fair. Come to the fair for 6 days of food, family, friends, animals, rides, and music!