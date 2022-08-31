Join us every Wednesday from July 13th through August 31st in Washinton Park for a night of music and fun!
The 2022 “Washington Park Wednesdays” (WPW) summer concert series is supported by Washington Park Neighbors, this year’s season sponsor, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and many other community organizations, to bring cultural events to local families for free.
The goal of WPW is to both broaden the scope of attendees to the park and to the West Side of Milwaukee, as well as to enable access to the rich cultural fabric of Milwaukee as a whole for the residents surrounding the park.
WPW curates each night under different themes. This year’s themes see the return of crowd favorites:
Wednesday, July 13 — Venus Rising, a night to celebrate women artists, with bands Highball Holiday and Skannie. Artists Working in Education (AWE) will provide visual arts opportunities to children.
Wednesday, July 20 — Farm To Park, sponsored by Rural Urban Flow. Live music performances by vocalist and classic guitarist Felix Sainz and percussionist Jahmes Finlayson, with special guests from Rural Urban FLOW.
Wednesday, July 27 — Cool School will feature the Kal Bergandahl Project, a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band with special guests.
Wednesday, August 3 — Viva! Washington Park, sponsored by Milwaukee County Parks. DJ Kenny Perez presents reggaeton duo Gego y Nony, Latin Hip Hop duo Brown’s Crew and dance troupe Salsabrositas.
Wednesday, August 10 — Carnival at The Bandshell will welcome pop folk band Marielle Allschwang & the Visitations and will include appearances from members of Dead Man’s Carnival.
Wednesday, August 17 — Live! Art, curated by Community Art & Funk Festival, with music by reggae artists Kojo and JD Rankin.
Wednesday, August 24 – Ride On, is a night of blues and funk sponsored by Art Intersection and curated by Tobias Cainion Sr.
Wednesday, August 31 — Back 2 School, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club. DJ Dripsweat, School of Rock, the New State and multimedia performing artist Wes Tank, as curated by Tank Think.