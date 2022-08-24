Join us every Wednesday from July 13th through August 31st in Washinton Park for a night of music and fun!
The 2022 “Washington Park Wednesdays” (WPW) summer concert series is supported by Washington Park Neighbors, this year’s season sponsor, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and many other community organizations, to bring cultural events to local families for free.
The goal of WPW is to both broaden the scope of attendees to the park and to the West Side of Milwaukee, as well as to enable access to the rich cultural fabric of Milwaukee as a whole for the residents surrounding the park.
WPW curates each night under different themes. This year’s themes see the return of crowd favorites:
Wednesday, August 24 – Ride On, is a night of blues and funk sponsored by Art Intersection and curated by Tobias Cainion Sr.
Wednesday, August 31 — Back 2 School, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club. DJ Dripsweat, School of Rock, the New State and multimedia performing artist Wes Tank, as curated by Tank Think.