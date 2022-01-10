Price: Free —Wustum Museum admission is always FREE!
One of Wustum's most popular shows, Watercolor Wisconsin is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials—aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor—artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year. This year’s show at RAM’s Wustum Museum features 110 works by 97 Wisconsin artists.
Four new works from Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection, adding to the museum's holdings of extraordinary Wisconsin artists.